Wisconsin, Michigan off to strong starts; Eight teams cancel seasons: Weekend Review college hockey podcast Season 3 Episode 1

Hosts Jim Connelly and Ed Trefzger look back at the first weekend of college hockey for the 2020-21 season.

Wisconsin picked up six points in the Big Ten with a weekend road sweep at Notre Dame while Michigan won both ends of a home series against Arizona State.

Eight teams have cancelled their 2020-21 campaigns, including the Ivy League as a whole, and others have seen delays and postponements.

Alabama Huntsville has $17 million contributed to fund operations for the next decade, while Long Island University has defied critics and is ready to get its new program underway this week.

And the training camp for the Canadian World Juniors team has three NCAA programs facing a dilemma.

About the hosts

Jim Connelly is a senior writer at USCHO.com and has been with the site since 1999. He is based in Boston and regularly covers Hockey East. He began with USCHO.com as the correspondent covering the MAAC, which nowadays is known as Atlantic Hockey. Each week during the season, he co-writes “Tuesday Morning Quarterback.” Jim is the winner of the 2012 Joe Concannon award. He a former color analyst for UMass-Lowell hockey’s radio network and studio analyst for NESN.

Ed Trefzger has been part of USCHO since 1999 and now serves as a senior writer and director of technology. He is the radio play-by-play voice for Rochester Institute of Technology hockey on the RIT Tigers Sports Network, and has been involved with the broadcasts as a producer, studio host, and color commentator since their inception. He is co-owner and president of broadcasting company Genesee Media, and was general manager of the former Rochester, N.Y., sports radio station 97.5 The Team.