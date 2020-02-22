Sprague’s OT winner lifts St. Anselm past Franklin Pierce in NEWHA semifinals to end longest women’s hockey game in NCAA history

St. Anselm made history on Saturday, winning the longest-ever NCAA women’s hockey game by a 2-1 score over Franklin Pierce in the NEWHA semifinals.

Madison Sprague cashed in with a game-winning goal at 147:24 of the game, breaking the previous record of 144:32 (five overtimes) set by Rensselaer and Quinnipiac on Feb. 28, 2010.

The Hawks then fell 1-0 Sunday to LIU in the NEWHA championship game.

On Saturday, Michaela Kane finished with 44 saves for the Hawks, while Emme Ostrander notched 79 saves on the night for Franklin Pierce, good for second on the all-time NCAA saves list in a single game.